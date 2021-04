BOSTON (AP) — Participants in this year's Boston Marathon may be required to show proof of up to two negative COVID-19 tests before the race even if they have been vaccinated, the Boston Athletic Association said Wednesday.

The historic race will also carry a new $25 fee to cover costs associated with preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and organizers are eliminating a staging area in Hopkinton where athletes traditionally mingle and stretch before the start of the race.