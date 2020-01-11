Boston expanding designated ride-hailing drop off sites

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is expanding its use of designated ride-hailing locations to drop off and pick up riders.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Saturday the installation of three ride-hailing drop off zones in the city's busy South Boston Seaport.

A similar program was created last year in the Fenway neighborhood.

The goal is to improve safety while reducing traffic congestion linked to double parking by ride-hailing drivers.

Acting Boston Transportation Department Commissioner Gregory Rooney said people stepping into traffic to enter or exit a vehicle are at risk of being hit by a motor vehicle or bicycle.

The three new pick up and drop off zones are located at 50 Northern Avenue, 100 Northern Avenue and 56 Seaport Boulevard.

Private passenger vehicles can also use the zones to pick up and drop off passengers. Vehicles are subject to a five minute limit and drivers must stay with their cars.

The zones are operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

City officials said the pilot program in the Fenway neighborhood resulted in a decrease in pick up/drop off activity in travel lanes.

The Massachusetts Port Authority last year began requiring drivers for ride-hailing companies to pick up and drop off passengers at a central location at Logan International Airport