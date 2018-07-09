Man held on 200k bail on explosive charges









Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 In this Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo, residents gather at the scene of an explosion that injured a man in his apartment in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans says 28-year-old Tomas Mikula was tinkering with the chemicals in his East Boston apartment when they "blew up in his face." The explosion blew out windows and forced a building evacuation. less In this Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo, residents gather at the scene of an explosion that injured a man in his apartment in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans says 28-year-old Tomas Mikula was tinkering ... more Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Image 2 of 3 In this Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo, firefighters gather at the scene of an explosion that injured a man in his second floor apartment in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans says 28-year-old Tomas Mikula was tinkering with the chemicals in his East Boston apartment when they "blew up in his face." The explosion blew out windows and forced a building evacuation. less In this Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo, firefighters gather at the scene of an explosion that injured a man in his second floor apartment in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans says 28-year-old Tomas Mikula ... more Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Image 3 of 3 In this Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo, a firefighter carries a dog from the second floor apartment where a man was injured in an explosion in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans says 28-year-old Tomas Mikula was tinkering with the chemicals in his East Boston apartment when they "blew up in his face." The explosion blew out windows and forced a building evacuation. less In this Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo, a firefighter carries a dog from the second floor apartment where a man was injured in an explosion in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans says 28-year-old Tomas Mikula ... more Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Man held on 200k bail on explosive charges 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man is being ordered held on $200,000 bail on explosive charges in connection to an apartment blast.

Police say a home explosion in Boston was caused by 28-year-old Tomas Mikula experimenting with chemicals. He was arraigned Monday afternoon in his bed at Massachusetts General Hospital on explosive charges and possession of a high capacity firearm.

Police Commissioner William Evans says Mikula was tinkering with the chemicals in his East Boston apartment early Sunday when they "blew up in his face."

The explosion blew out windows in the second-floor apartment and forced a building evacuation.

Mikula has been hospitalized with second-degree burns and is in stable condition.

Evans says weapons and live ammunition were found in the home, but police do not believe the explosion is linked to terrorism.

It's unclear if he has hired a lawyer.