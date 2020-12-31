Both newspapers in Utah's capital print final daily editions SOPHIA EPPOLITO, Associated Press/Report for America Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 5:41 p.m.
1 of4 A press worker checks a newspaper as the last daily edition of the Deseret News is printed at the MediaOne building in West Valley City, Utah, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Both of Salt Lake City's major newspapers released their final daily print editions Thursday as the two publications transition to weekly editions. The Salt Lake Tribune, which won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting in 2017, will continue to publish breaking stories online every day. The 170-year-old Deseret News in the state capital will also shift its attention online and offer a monthly magazine which will debut in January. (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP) Scott G Winterton/AP Show More Show Less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City’s two major newspapers have printed daily editions for more than a century, but now the presses will only be whirring once a week as they join other news organizations nationwide in shifting their focus online to stay afloat.
The Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News printed their final daily newspapers Thursday as they joined others like the Tampa Bay Times and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that made the same decision in response to declining print and circulation revenues that have upended the industry and led to a new era of journalism.
Written By
SOPHIA EPPOLITO