Bowling Green school represents Kentucky in tree display

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's representative in the National Christmas Tree display this year is Bowling Green's Dishman McGinnis Elementary.

Art teacher Mary Sansom said her students produced images of snowmen and women in various Kentucky locations. The students used markers, watercolors and colored pencils and came up with “a collection of whimsical snowmen enjoying the best of Kentucky during the holidays,” Sansom said.

The ornaments and those from 55 other schools will decorate 56 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree, representing each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia as part of the America Celebrates display, the Kentucky Department of Education said in a news release.

“Despite everything that our students have been through this year with the pandemic, I am so happy they were able to participate in this fun and creative event, but also learn a lot during the process,” Education Commissioner Jason Glass said.