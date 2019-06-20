https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Boy-dies-after-being-struck-by-SUV-while-riding-14024423.php
Boy dies after being struck by SUV while riding dirt bike
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has died after being struck by an SUV while riding a dirt bike in northern Indiana.
Goshen police say Malachi Southern was riding the evening of June 10 when he apparently went past a stop sign and into an intersection, where he was struck.
The Goshen boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and his obituary says he died Monday.
Malachi was to be a seventh-grader at Goshen Middle School. A post on the school's Facebook page says he was "a bright, funny boy who was well-liked by his classmates."
A funeral service is scheduled for next week.
