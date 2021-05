LAS VEGAS (AP) — Another hotel owner said Thursday it gained regulatory approval to operate its Las Vegas-area casinos at 100% occupancy with no person-to-person distancing requirement.

Boyd Gaming said in a statement that it got Nevada Gaming Control Board approval to fully open the casino floors at its Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont and Jokers Wild properties.