https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Branson-woman-drowns-while-swimming-in-Table-Rock-14263303.php
Branson woman drowns while swimming in Table Rock Lake
CAPE FAIR, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of a 37-year-old Branson woman has been recovered from Table Rock Lake.
The patrol says Jennifer Arnold drowned Monday while trying to swim across the lake in the Cape Fair area.
A witness called 911 after losing sight of Arnold.
Arnold's body was recovered Tuesday near the James River Area of the lake.
View Comments