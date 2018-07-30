Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb apologizes for offensive tweets
Photo: John Bazemore, AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb works in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Photo: John Bazemore, AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb works in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Photo: John Bazemore, AP
Click through the slideshow to see the racial incidents that have made national headlines recently.
Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images
San Jose State University student Esra Altun, 19, said a man yanked her by her hijab, causing it to tighten around her neck and choke her. The incident happened the day after the presidential election, in a university parking garage.
A video of a confrontation over a charcoal barbecue at Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif. attracted national attention after being shared and viewed thousands of times since its initial posting. An event titled BBQ'N While Black was held in response to incident.
Yale Police were allegedly called by a white student to report a black student sleeping in a common room on Tuesday, May 9, 2018. The police wouldn't leave even after the woman, Lolade Siyonbola — who is a graduate student at Yale — showed them the key to her room and her ID.
A Starbucks store manager in Philadelphia asked Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson to leave because they had not made any purchases. After they declined, and said they were waiting for a friend, the manager called the police. Six officers showed up and handcuffed the men, a confrontation which sparked international backlash and was viewed more than 8 million times on social media.
A white woman called the police on Michael Hayes, a black real estate investor in Memphis, who was inspecting a house in May 2018. The video went viral, and the ending had a surprising twist.
Photo: PYMCA/UIG Via Getty Images
Suehaila Amen, coordinator of International Admissions and Recruitment at the University of Michigan Dearborn, is seen on campus, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015 in Dearborn, Mich. Amid the high level of harassment, threats and vandalism directed at American Muslims and at mosques, Muslim women are intensely debating the duty and risks related to wearing their head-coverings as usual. (AP Photo/Tim Galloway) less
Photo: Tim Galloway, Associated Press
The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf plans on opening Houston locations in 2013. They have yet to announce if these locations will be kosher. (KEN CHITWOOD)
An interaction between a Muslim woman in a niqab and a white man at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Riverside, Calif. was captured on video. When the woman asked the man why he was being racist toward her, he responded: "I don't like it, how's that? I don't like it because I don't like your religion and it says to kill me and I don't want to be killed by you. How's that?" The man was kicked out of the cafe.
A video involving members of Syracuse University's Theta Tau spewing racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist language and gestures sparked outcry online.
Photo: Lindsey Sabado
Disturbing photos of a Cal Poly fraternity member in blackface — during the university's multicultural weekend — surfaced on social media. The same fraternity also dressed in "gangster" stereotypes. The incident was far from Cal Poly's only racist incident. The university was criticized for its response to a fraternity that hosted a "Colonial Bros and Nava-Hos" party in 2013, and another fraternity that in 2017 posted a photo depicting members in culturally and ethnically insensitive costumes, along with firearms. less
Starbucks under scrutiny again: A Latino customer by the name of Pedro accused Starbucks employees of giving him a cup with a racial slur on it. The incident happened in La Cañada, Calif.
Photo: Twitter
Three black teens prom shopping at a Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood, MO., were racially profiled and accused of shoplifting. An elderly woman approached them and said, "Would your parents and grandparents be proud of what you're doing?" She allegedly also referred to them as a "bunch of bums."
Employees of an LA Fitness in New Jersey wrongly accused a black member and his guest of not paying to work out and called police, prompting an apology from the company.
Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images For Dubai Tourism
A Florida student was seen holding up a sign with a message asking another student to prom that said, "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking U 4 prom?"
Photo: Twitter
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager, calling them "some stupid stuff."
"I definitely regret it, for sure," he said.
The 25-year-old Newcomb spoke less than an hour after nearly pitching a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The tweets were sent in 2011 and 2012.
"I just wanted to apologize for any insensitive material," Newcomb said. "It was a long time ago, six or seven years ago, saying some stupid stuff with friends."
"I know I've grown a lot since then. I didn't mean anything by it. It was just something stupid I did a long time ago and I didn't mean anything by it, for sure," he said.
Major League Baseball dealt with a similar situation this month involving Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader on the night he pitched in the All-Star Game.
"Such inappropriate comments have no place in our game. We are aware of this serious issue, Billy Bean will meet with Mr. Newcomb this week, and we will identify an appropriate course of diversity training for him in the Atlanta community," MLB said in a statement.
Bean is MLB's vice president for social responsibility and inclusion. He is a former big league outfielder and openly gay.
Hader apologized after offensive tweets sent when he was a teen came to light on July 17. The next day, MLB said the 24-year-old Hader will be required to go through sensitivity training and participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives. Hader also met with Bean.
"We are aware of the tweets that surfaced after today's game and have spoken to Sean, who is incredibly remorseful," the Braves said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Regardless of how long ago he posted them, he is aware of the insensitivity and is taking full responsibility."
"We find the tweets hurtful and incredibly disappointing and even though he was 18 or 19 years old when posted, it doesn't make them any less tolerable. We will work together with Sean towards mending the wounds created in our community," the team said.
Atlanta's clubhouse had already closed to the media after he answered questions about his career-best moment, a 4-1 victory in which he came within one strike of pitching a no-hitter. Chris Taylor broke up the bid with two out single in the ninth inning.
Newcomb said he had forgotten about the tweets until he picked up his phone postgame and saw mentions of the posts. The Braves reopened the locker room about 30 minutes later — Newcomb said it was his idea for a team official to bring reporters back downstairs so he could address the subject.
"This is something obviously that can't be happening," he said. "I feel bad about it. I don't mean to offend anybody. It was six, seven years ago. I didn't mean anything by it and I definitely regret it, for sure."
Newcomb said he doesn't think the tweets will cause fallout among current teammates.
"No, I don't think so," he said. "I think people that know me know that's not the kind of person I am. It's been a long time since then and at the same time I didn't mean anything by it."
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball