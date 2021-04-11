Brazil's virus outlook darkens amid vaccine supply snags DIANE JEANTET and DAVID BILLER, Associated Press April 11, 2021 Updated: April 11, 2021 10:35 a.m.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — April is shaping up to be Brazil’s darkest month yet in the pandemic, with hospitals struggling with a crush of patients, deaths on track for record highs and few signs of a reprieve from a troubled vaccination program in Latin America's largest nation.
The Health Ministry has cut its outlook for vaccine supplies in April three times already, to half their initial level, and the country’s two biggest laboratories are facing supply constraints.
DIANE JEANTET and DAVID BILLER