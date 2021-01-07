Brazilian women head to Argentina to avoid abortion ban DAVID BILLER, ALMUDENA CALATRAVA and TATIANA POLLASTRI, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 9:56 a.m.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — With her 21st birthday fast approaching, Sara left the home she shares with her mother for her first trip on a plane. She didn’t tell her family the real reason she’d taken out a loan for 5,000 Brazilian reais ($1,000).
Two days later and several hundred miles away, a 25-year-old woman packed a backpack in her one-bedroom Sao Paulo apartment and left for the airport with her boyfriend.
DAVID BILLER, ALMUDENA CALATRAVA and TATIANA POLLASTRI