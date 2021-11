3 1 of 3 AP Photo/Starpix, Dave Allocca/Associated Press Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Julio Cortez Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years.

Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he had decided to exit when his contract ends in December.