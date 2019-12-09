Brick Walk in Fairfield holds tree lighting

FAIRFIELD — The Brick Walk, 1125-1305 Post Road, celebrated its first annual tree lighting, in conjunction with the Town of Fairfield’s popular annual Shop & Stroll event.

The lovely Brick Walk promenade property is home to numerous retail shops, businesses and restaurants. Each year, thousands of bright blue holiday lights illuminate the properties, located in the heart of downtown Fairfield.

New this year, and adding to the merriment, the Brick Walk presented its first annual tree lighting, kicking off the 6th annual Shop & Stroll event, Thursday, Dec. At 6 p.m. sharp, beside a sparkling ice sculpture of Santa and with Fairfield Ludlowe High School’s choral/a cappella group caroling, the exciting 5-second countdown to the lighting began.

The Brick Walk is owned by Kleban Properties, LLC, a real estate development firm headquartered in Fairfield, and Regency Centers. “The Brick Walk is a lifestyle destination and it’s wonderful to celebrate all of our small businesses with a tree lighting,” said Bailey Kleban, manager of Kleban Ventures. “Vintage Garden is so lucky to have such great neighbors and to be able to enjoy events like this. We are also grateful to the carolers and customers who made this tree lighting the first of many.”

The festive Annual Shop & Stroll event was initiated with the dual purpose of having residents shop for the holidays benefitting from discounts and incentives while simultaneously supporting local brick and mortar businesses.

Shop & Stroll, which is co-sponsored by the Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, is an event, according to the Chamber, where “participating shops stay open late and offer an assortment of seasonal refreshments and local restaurants offer dinner or drink specials. Traveling carolers and musicians from local schools fill the air with holiday cheer and a 90-minute ice sculpting demonstration is done on the Sherman Green,” carved by world renowned ice carver Bill Covitz of Ice Matters.

Carolers and musicians strolled the downtown area filling the air with holiday jingles, including Fairfield Ludlowe High School’s Close Harmony and Brass Ensemble, Fairfield Prep’s Jazzuits, and Fairfield University’s Sweet Harmony.

Chamber President Beverly Balaz said, “The Chamber of Commerce was happy to be partnering with the Town on this festive event as it gave our businesses another opportunity to open their doors to the community, meet new customers from surrounding towns, and together help celebrate the holiday season with a wonderful shopping experience.”