Bridge damage causes 18-wheeler detour on US 49 in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — Commercial traffic is being routed to a detour off of a busy section of highway central Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says Friday that inspectors found damage to the U.S. Highway 49 bridge over Richland Creek in Rankin County. That is just south of where drivers enter Highway 49 off of Interstate 20.

All 18-wheelers are being told to exit the southbound lanes of Highway 49 at the scale area and to take a short detour.

Transportation Department spokesman Jason Scott says it's too soon to know how long the detour will be in place. Scott says the bridge is considered safe for other vehicles.