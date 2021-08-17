Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former U.S. Navy diver who helped efforts to search for bodies in the treacherous waters of the Mississippi River after the I-35W bridge collapse in 2007 has returned his awards to protest the Line 3 oil pipeline.

John Miller, 39, a native of Monticello who now lives in Hawaii, asked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to stop construction on the pipeline replacement project until lawsuits challenging its approval play out in court, the Star Tribune reported. He spoke at an event Monday evening near the site of the bridge disaster, which killed 13 people and injured 145 others.