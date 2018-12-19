Bridgeport man accused of stealing bike from train station

FAIRFIELD — Caleb Ramos, 22, was charged with possession of burglary tools and larceny after allegedly stealing a bike at the Fairfield Metro Train Station.

At around 7:40 p.m. Dec. 17, Ramos snapped off a bicycle lock with a pair of bolt cutters and was fleeing the scene before he was stopped by metro security, police said. Ramos allegedly admitted that he had used the bolt cutters to steal the bike.

Ramos is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 31.

