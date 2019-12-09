Bridgeport man arrested in Brooklawn Country Club incident

FAIRFIELD — Jose Padilla, a 31-year-old Bridgeport man, was arrested after an alleged violent incident at Brooklawn Country Club.

On Oct. 11, a victim reported that she had been assaulted by her child’s father, Jose Padilla, while she was at work at Brooklawn Country Club on Algonquin Road.

The victim stated that the incident had occurred the day before while she was attempting to leave on her lunch break. She reported that Padilla allegedly injured her, causing bruises, police say.

Padilla was arrested on warrant on Dec. 3 and charged with second-degree breach of peace. He was held on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court the same day.

