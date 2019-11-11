Bridgeport man arrested in alleged jewelry theft

Geraldo Gutierrez. Geraldo Gutierrez. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport man arrested in alleged jewelry theft 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Geraldo Gutierrez, a 56-year-old Bridgeport man, was arrested after allegedly stealing over $4,000 worth of jewelry from a house he was painting.

On June 20, an Old Oaks Road resident called to report that his wife's jewelry had been stolen sometime over the past few days.

The complainant said he believed that one of his former employees, Geraldo Gutierrez, had taken a bracelet and necklace with a total value of $4,500. He stated that Gutierrez had been painting the house around the time it went missing, and that he was the only person with access to the interior.

A database check revealed that Gutierrez had pawned items similar to those described by the complainant at East Coast Pawn in Bridgeport.

Gutierrez was arrested on warrant on Nov. 8 and charged with third-degree larceny. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com