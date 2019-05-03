Bridgeport man charged with Fairfield home invasion, pursuit

Guilherme Lima-DaSilva, 40, of Houston Avenue in Bridgeport, was charged with home invasion, assault on an elderly person, second-degree threatening, second-degree larceny, second-degree robbery, unlawful restraint, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, evading responsibility, unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plates and no insurance. less Guilherme Lima-DaSilva, 40, of Houston Avenue in Bridgeport, was charged with home invasion, assault on an elderly person, second-degree threatening, second-degree larceny, second-degree robbery, unlawful ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport man charged with Fairfield home invasion, pursuit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly broke into a Fairfield home, assaulted a resident and fled with cash and jewelry — all before leading police on a pursuit in his vehicle and then on foot.

Guilherme Lima-DaSilva, 40, of Houston Avenue in Bridgeport, was charged with home invasion, assault on an elderly person, second-degree threatening, second-degree larceny, second-degree robbery, unlawful restraint, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, evading responsibility, unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plates and no insurance.

It all started when a woman called the Fairfield Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center around 2 p.m. Tuesday after she got a call from her sister

The woman told police her sister told her there was a suspicious person on her property on Coventry Lane. Then, she told police, she heard her sister yell “no, no” and the line disconnected. Police immediately responded, but they didn’t have the exact address.

A few minutes later, police got another 911 call from a home on the dead end Coventry Lane road, reporting someone broke into her home and attacked her, wielding a knife. That man was later identified as Lima-DaSilva.

The 62-year-old victim told police the suspect took off in a black vehicle. A responding officer spotted the vehicle matching the description, and saw that the driver also matched the victim’s description. The officer pulled the driver over as he turned into the driveway of a home on Black Rock Turnpike.

Police said the officer got out of his car, requested the man’s identification and started to walk back to his patrol car when Lima-DaSilva took off across two properties and engaged police in a pursuit, headed north on Black Rock Turnpike before getting on the Merrit Parkway headed north.

Officers pursued the vehicle as it got off Exit 46 and headed south on Easton Turnpike. Soon after, Lima-DaSilva’s vehicle came to a stop on the front law of a Davis Road property and Lima-DaSilva took off again, this time on foot, with officers close behind.

After a quick, but thorough search, police said the suspect was found hiding under the porch of a Bennett Street home and taken into custody. Police found him in possession of the victim’s jewelry and cash.

During the incident, area schools were briefly put in a secure status while Lima-DaSilva was still at large. When police took him into custody, the status was canceled.

“The Fairfield Police Department advises the community that there is no threat to public safety and the suspect in this case was taken into custody due to the quick actions of the victim, witnesses, and the professional and keen observations of a Fairfield Police Officer,” police said.

Lima-DaSilva was held on a $500,000 bond.