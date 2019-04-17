https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Bridgeport-man-charged-with-stealing-bike-13775402.php
Bridgeport man charged with stealing bike
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
FAIRFIELD — Luis Velez, a 55-year-old Bridgeport resident, is facing charges after allegedly stealing a bike at the Fairfield Metro train station.
Around 5 p.m. on April 12, police responded to a report of an individual cutting the lock of a bicycle at the Fairfield Metro train station.
According to a police report, the suspect was identified as Velez, who was subsequently stopped.
Police said Velez had a pair of bolt cutters, garden pruners and a small bolt cutter in his possession.
Velez was brought to police headquarters and charged with larceny and possession of burglary tools. He was released on a promise to appear in court on April 24.
humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
View Comments