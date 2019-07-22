Bridgeport man charged with two burglaries in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Robert Thompson, a 48-year-old Bridgeport resident, was arrested for allegedly burglarizing two houses on Algonquin Road.

Police responded on July 16 to reports of a residential burglary alarm at a home on Algonquin Road. Officers arrived to find a basement door that was forced open. After contacting the homeowner, it was discovered that the home was burglarized and personal property was missing.

While canvassing the neighborhood, a second residential alarm activated on Algonquin Road. Officers discovered that an additional burglary had taken place at this address and began to investigate further.

During a neighborhood canvas, officers were able to obtain surveillance footage from a home security system, which identified a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood at the time of the burglaries. Further investigation identified the suspect as Thompson.

Detectives met with Thompson on July 18 and located property that was taken from the two burglaries both in his vehicle and on his person. He was charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree and larceny in the first degree. Thompson’s bond was set at $50,000, and he was scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on July 29.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

