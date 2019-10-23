Bridgeport men charged with piling stolen tires in pickup truck

Julio Armando Figueroa. Julio Armando Figueroa. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Bridgeport men charged with piling stolen tires in pickup truck 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Two Bridgeport men were arrested after allegedly taking almost $400 worth of tires from Fairfield Tire & Auto Center.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, police stopped a pickup truck and found approximately 15 tires piled in the cargo bed. The tires, police said, were worth approximately $375 total.

The owner of Fairfield Tire & Auto Center said the tires, which he’d been planning to sell for scrap, were taken without his permission.

Police arrested the car’s driver, 61-year-old Julio Velasquez, and passenger, 46-year-old Julio Armando Figueroa. Both Bridgeport men were charged with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. Both were released on written promises to appear in court on Nov. 4.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com