Bridgeport residents charged with Fairfield tire theft

Ernesto Hernandez. Ernesto Hernandez. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Bridgeport residents charged with Fairfield tire theft 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Ernesto Hernandez, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man, and Esthefani Vazquez, a 22-year-od Bridgeport woman, were arrested after allegedly taking thousands of dollars worth of tires from a parked car.

While on patrol on Dec. 5, officers observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road on Riverside Drive with a man allegedly loading a car jack into the trunk, police say.

Police say they observed a car in the driveway with all four tires and rims removed, an estimated value of $2,500.

The man loading the car jack was identified as Ernesto Hernandez, and a woman in the passenger seat of the car was identified as Esthefani Vazquez.

Both were arrested for allegedly stealing the tires. Hernandez was charged with third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and criminal attempt at larceny. Vazquez was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and criminal attempt at larceny.

Both were held on a $2,500 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

rscharf@hearstmediact.co