Bridgeport's Discovery Center reopens with SHU partnership
Celebrating with a ribbon cutting at the newly re-opened Discovery Center are from left are Bridgeport Regional Business Council President and CEO Dan Onofrio, Sacred Heart University President John J. Petillo, Discovery Executive Director Erika Eng, Discovery Chairman Robert A. Panza, Farrington College of Education Dean Michael Alfano and Discovery staff Saturday morning, September 17, 2021.
Jay Hicks, center, chair of the dept. of radiography at St. Vincent’s College, chats withAlex Young, exhibit manager at the Discovery Center Saturday, Sept. 17, 2021. Left is an exhibit of x-rays Hicks put together. The Sacred Heart University Discovery Science Center & Planetarium hosted a grand reopening Saturday morning.
Anthony Sakakini of Trumbull trys out a pulley system that allows him to pick up his weight, one of the exhibts at the Discovery Center. The Sacred Heart University Discovery Science Center & Planetarium hosts a grand reopening Saturday morning, September 17, 2021.
Cedric Bleimling, second from right, Maker Space director at Sacred Heart University, examines the display in the Science on a Sphere exhibit. The Sacred Heart University Discovery Science Center & Planetarium hosted a grand reopening Saturday morning, September 17, 2021.
Annie Suffredini, of Fairfield, left, and Amy Novak, of Trumbull look at a space vehicle at the Discovery Center Saturday, Sept. 17, 2021. The Sacred Heart University Discovery Science Center & Planetarium hosted a grand reopening Saturday morning.
The Sacred Heart University Discovery Science Center & Planetarium hosts a grand reopening Saturday morning, September 17, 2021.
Sacred Heart University President John J. Petillo speaks at the grand reopening of The Sacred Heart University Discovery Science Center & Planetarium September 17, 2021.
Farrington College of Education Dean Michael Alfano speaks at the grand reopening of The Sacred Heart University Discovery Science Center & Planetarium Saturday morning, September 17, 2021.
Discovery Center Executive Director Erika Eng speaks at a grand reopening ceremony for The Sacred Heart University Discovery Science Center & Planetarium Saturday morning, September 17, 2021. Left is Discovery Chairman Robert A. Panza. Right is Sacred Heart University President John J. Petillo.
Visitors to the new Sacred Heart University Discovery Science Center & Planetarium can spend the day swimming, eating and hunting as a dinosaur. They can control how the aurora borealis dances across the night sky with a wave of their hand, and even try to land a rover on the moon.
These experiences are all part of new or enhanced exhibits at the former Discovery Museum, thanks in part to the new partnership with the university that allowed for these and other improvements. The center, located at 4450 Park Ave. in Bridgeport, is set to reopen Sept. 25 after being closed for more than a year due to COVID.
