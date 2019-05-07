Bridgeport woman allegedly shoplifted from Kohl’s

FAIRFIELD — Michelle Ramos, a 48-year-old Bridgeport resident, was charged with larceny after she allegedly shoplifted from a local Kohl’s.

At around 6 p.m. Jan. 12, police responded to a report of a shoplifter at the Kohl’s on Tunxis Hill Road. According to police, the store’s loss prevention said they had observed Ramos concealing several items on her person without paying. Loss prevention said that Ramos stole a reported $350 in clothing items.

A warrant was filed for Ramos’ arrest following an investigation. Ramos was arrested May 2 and issued a court date for the same day.

