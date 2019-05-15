Bridgeport woman charged for alleged weed possession

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Sophia Ortiz, a 29-year-old Bridgeport resident, with possession of a controlled substance following a vehicle stop.

At around 5 p.m. May 8, Fairfield police conducted a vehicle stop of a maroon Honda that was traveling eastbound on the Post Road. According to police, the driver and person in the co-pilot seat were not wearing seatbelts and Ortiz was in the backseat.

Following a K9 exterior air scent and a search of the vehicle, police found a vaporizer pen that, according to a report, tested positive for presence of THC. Ortiz was issued a misdemeanor summons and issued a May 21 court date.

