Bridgeport woman charged with shoplifting from DSW

Tajanique Watson. Photo: Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — Tajanique Watson, a 27-year-old Bridgeport woman, was arrested on a warrant for an alleged July shoplifting incident.

Around 11 a.m. on July 17, an employee at DSW on 696 Post Rd. reported that two women had stolen $635 worth of women's and children's sneakers from the store.

Police reviewed security footage, which showed two women allegedly removing shoes from their boxes and putting them in shopping bags.

On July 26, the Orange Police Department arrested three women for a similar shoplifiting incident at DSW on Boston Post Road in Orange. Upon reviewing the case, Fairfield police identified one of the women, Tajanique Watson, as one of the women seen in their surveillance footage.

Watson was later arrested on warrant and charged with fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny. She was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

