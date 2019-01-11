Bridgeport woman charged with stealing diet pills

FAIRFIELD — Police say a 38-year-old woman opened merchandise and used it without paying at a local Stop and Shop.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 2, police responded after Julissa Perez, a Bridgeport resident, had allegedly opened a bottle of Xenadrine — a weight loss supplement — and consumed four pills without paying.

Perez left the store without buying the Xenadrine, and then returned to place the open container back in its original location, police said.

Perez was charged with larceny and released on a promise to appear to her Jan. 11 court date.

