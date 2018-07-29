Briefs: RadioShack Express opens in Fairfield

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Briefs: RadioShack Express opens in Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RadioShack Express opens

FAIRFIELD — Local tinkerers looking to pick up supplies featured at RadioShack can now find them in HobbyTown USA stores, thanks to a recent partnership between the two companies.

“We’re excited because we think it’s a good partnership for us, and we want more people to know about HobbyTown,” said Fairfield franchise owner Marc Rosenblum. “RadioShack being a national brand that, even though they’ve been out of the market for a couple years, people still know the name and what they did, so we are hoping people find us as a result of looking for RadioShack.”

HobbyTown locations nationwide, including its Fairfield franchise at 847 Post Road, are rolling out new RadioShack Express components in their stores. Rosenblum’s franchise is one of dozens of HobbyTown locations adding the store-within-store concept.

SoNo Arts fest next weekend

NORWALK — The SoNo Arts Festival will take place Aug. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, in South Norwalk’s historic district along Main and Washington streets. Admission is free.

The juried event will feature more than 125 artisans, children’s activities, performing artists, musical performances and a puppet parade.