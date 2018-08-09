Briefs: 2nd distracted driving campaign underway

The state Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office began the second wave of the “U DRIVE. U TEXT. U PAY.” campaign this month. Through this initiative, officers will be cracking down on motorists who text, talk or distract themselves with a hand-held mobile phone while driving.

Through Aug. 15, drivers will see an increased law enforcement presence on Connecticut’s roadways with a strong focus on catching distracted drivers. Officers will be stopping and ticketing anyone who is endangering the public by using their phone while behind the wheel.

During the first wave of this campaign in April, more than 10,000 citations were issued to motorists who chose to ignore Connecticut’s distracted driving laws.

The second leg of this two-part campaign will also have special patrols aimed at catching drivers on their phones.

The special patrols that will be running during this campaign are funded by the state’s special distracted driving prevention funds. Over $9.1 million has been awarded to the state over the last three years specifically to fund distracted driving campaigns.

Under the state’s cellphone and texting law, violations involve heavy fines, ranging from $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second violation and $500 for each subsequent violation.

For information, visit distraction.gov.