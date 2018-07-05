Briefs: Beware of nesting shore birds, 2 named Friends of Public Transportation ....

Beware of nesting shore birds

HARTFORD — People visiting beaches are often unaware of the shorebirds nesting in the sands near swimming and fishing areas.

This can lead to nests getting accidentally destroyed or abandoned.

Beachgoers should ensure they’re alert at all times to keep the birds, and themselves, safe.

The public should stay at least 50 yards away from places where large concentrations of birds are gathered, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

“(Avoid) areas that are roped off or marked with signs designating nesting locations,” DEEP said.

2 named Friends of Public Transportation

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield state representative and the CEO of Greater Bridgeport Transit were named 2018 Friends of Public Transportation by the Connecticut Association for Community Transportation.

State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, D-Fairfield, and GBT CEO Doug Holcomb received the award at the CACT annual meeting in Newington.

Holcomb has a nearly 25-year career in public transportation and was praised for his continuous push for adequate transit funding.

Vahey was recognized for her work to roll back proposed cuts to GBT and Metro-North train service.

The award is given out yearly in recognition of leadership and dedication to the enhancement of public transportation in Connecticut.