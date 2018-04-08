Briefs: Valley Road bridge to be closed, Operation Hope’s 17th annual Evening of Hope

Valley Road bridge

to be closed

FAIRFIELD — Valley Road Bridge will be closed for bridge reconstruction starting Monday, April 9.

Signed detours will be established to direct traffic. The bridge will be closed to all through traffic, but roads will be open for local traffic leading up to the bridge construction area.

One-way southbound traffic is proposed for the eastern section of Valley Road and one-way traffic will remain in effect for both sides of Brooklawn Parkway. There also will be a restriction for vehicles exiting Livingston Street onto Valley Road (right turn only) in the area of the bridge.

All traffic will be encouraged to use the signed detour route. Valley Road Bridge will remain closed until bridge and roadway work is completed, with an anticipated date of December.

The Valley Road Bridge replacement project (including sidewalks, utility work, wetland plantings, etc.) is estimated to be completed by June 2019. The contractor is the Brunalli Construction Co. in Southington.

Operation Hope’s 17th annual Evening of Hope

FAIRFIELD — Operation Hope of Fairfield will host its 17th annual Evening of Hope on May 3 at 6 p.m. at Penfield Pavilion in Fairfield. This year’s theme is “CincOH de Mayo.” The festivities will feature Mexican-inspired cuisine, Community Hero awards, silent and live auctions and more. Guests are encouraged to dress in festive attire.

For sponsorship, advertising or auctions information, contact Jennifer O’Neill at joneill@operationhopect.org or 203-292-5588, ext. 210. Purchase a ticket at bit.ly/ohgala2018.

Treehouse Comedy plans pasta and comedy night

FAIRFIELD — Treehouse Comedy Productions presents a comedy fundraiser to benefit the Salvation Army of Greater Bridgeport. The pasta dinner and comedy night will take place April 27 at the First Presbyterian Church of Fairfield, 2475 Easton Turnpike. Dinner is at 7 p.m., with the show at 8.

For tickets, $50, go to http://bit.ly/2JkPnUq. For information, call 203-334-0995.