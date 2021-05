FAIRFIELD — It’s time to enjoy the weather. Summer is headed our way and residents of Fairfield can now look forward to getting out, having fun and enjoying their time with friends and family.

While the warm weather and long days present ample opportunity for enjoyment, perhaps the most exciting part of this summer is that Fairfield will once again be able to experience a normal, nonrestrictive summer full of events.

“Here in Fairfield we are going to have a normal summer,” said Anthony Calabrese, the town’s parks and recreation director. “We actually have everything that we typically plan in past and normal years and more.”

He said this summer will fully bounce back after last year’s restrictive summer.

“We’re excited that COVID restrictions have been lifted,” Calabrese continued. “We’re full throttled here. No restrictions on the beaches or parks.”

Fairfield’s park and recreation has already kicked off its summer slate after hosting a Glow on the Green event on May 14 at the H. Smith Richardson Golf Course. The event brought in over 225 residents and was followed up with a battle of the bands high school beachfest on May 21 at Lake Mohegan.

The summer event slate continued May 23 with the first of 38 concerts between May and September. Also on the list includes the Fairfield Farmers Market, Memorial Day Parade, Fireworks, Sand Jam Movie Nights, S’mores Sundays and the Penfield Comedy series.

“I’m really excited that the COVID restrictions have been lifted because this enables us to really start to bring the community back together,” said Calabrese. “These past 14 to 15 months with the pandemic have been very trying on everyone and I know people are now excited to get back out there and start enjoying the summer weather specifically, and all of the different types of events that we do.”

Calabrese said summer camps are also mostly back to normal. While the search for seasonal employees was a bit tough, parks and recreation was able to fill all of the positions. Also, due to the restrictions on summer camps last year, Fairfield was only able to have about 100 campers, a number substantially down from their typical 4,000.

This year, numbers have returned to normal, however, camp will still see slight changes.

“Summer camps are for the most part pretty normal,” said Calabrese. “The only thing that we decided not to do is we’re not doing any off-site field trips. We used to go to Lake Quassapaug or Six Flags, but those types of things we’re not doing this summer.”

They’ll instead offset this by bringing events to Fairfield.

“So we will be doing a lot of activities on site where we have vendors coming in to do all different types of things,” Calabrese said.

For those that are debating whether or not to attend any of the events, Calabrese wants to reassure people that while they do expect large crowds at the beaches and for big events such as the fireworks and Memorial Day parades, if residents want to wear their masks, they should feel free to.

For more information regarding all of the summer events, residents can go to Fairfieldct.org for more information.