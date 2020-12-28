British hospitals scramble for space as virus cases soar JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 9:41 a.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a welcome sign at the entrance of St Thomas' Hospital, one of several hospitals around Britain that are handling the initial phase of a COVID-19 immunization program, in London. British hospitals are cancelling non-urgent procedures and scrambling to find space for COVID-19 patients as coronavirus cases continue to surge despite tough new restrictions imposed to curb a fast-spreading new variant of the virus. Dr. Nick Scriven of the Society for Acute Medicine said Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 that “with he numbers approaching the peaks from April, systems will again be stretched to the limit.” Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Pedestrians wear masks as they walk on Oxford Street in London, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. London is currently in Tier 4 with all non essential retail shops closed and people have been asked to stay at home, on what is usually one of the busiest retail days of the year with the traditional Boxing Day sales in shops. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 A woman walks past a Sale signs in the window of a closed shop on Oxford Street in London, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. London is currently in Tier 4 with all non essential retail shops closed and people have been asked to stay at home, on what is usually one of the busiest retail days of the year with the traditional Boxing Day sales in shops. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 A homeless person sleeps in the doorway of a closed shop on Oxford Street in London, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. London is currently in Tier 4 with all non essential retail closed and people have been asked to stay at home, on what is usually one of the busiest retail days of the year with the traditional Boxing Day sales in shops. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — British hospitals are canceling non-urgent procedures and scrambling to find space for COVID-19 patients as coronavirus cases continue to surge despite tough new restrictions imposed to curb a fast-spreading new variant of the virus.
Dr. Nick Scriven, immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said Monday that the rising number of hospitalized patients was “extremely worrying.”