Broadband workshops planned for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Broadband workshops are planned in New Mexico as the rural state looks to boost high-speed online access.

The U.S. Agriculture Department's rural development division is working with the state and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to host meetings this week in Truth or Consequences and Albuquerque.

Census figures show almost 30% of New Mexico residents have no internet subscription of any type while 55% of residents have a subscription such as fiber, cable or DSL at home.

Officials say that means nearly half the homes in New Mexico don't currently benefit from a high-speed broadband connection.

A recent report by legislative analysts found that state and federal investments totaling over $300 million have succeeded in connecting schools, hospitals and other institutions, but many rural areas remain unserved.