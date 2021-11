SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Brookings man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in the 2019 starvation death of a toddler.

Robert Price, Jr. entered the plea after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. Price and the child's aunt, Renae Fayant, were indicted by a grand jury in July 2019 on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor under age 7.