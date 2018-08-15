Brothers charged after brawl at Barcelona









Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Anthony Kolich Anthony Kolich Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 2 of 3 Jeffrey Kolich Jeffrey Kolich Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 3 of 3 Daniel Kolich Daniel Kolich Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Brothers charged after brawl at Barcelona 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Police said three brothers showed up at a Black Rock Turnpike restaurant Sunday night and assaulted a diner.

According to police, Anthony Kolich’s soon-to-be ex-wife was at Barcelona with another man. She said she saw one of Kolich’s brother’s come into the restaurant and immediately leave.

Then, Anthony Kolich, 41, Daniel Kolich, 39, and Jeffrey Kolich, 32, came into the dining room. Anthony Kolich allegedly yelled and spit at his wife, and threw a glass at her. He told police the man she was with was antagonizing them, and they all began punching him.

Staff at the restaurant broke up the fight, and the three brothers left. Witness accounts and surveillance video were reviewed by police, and New Canaan police located the trio at Anthony Kolich’s house on Driftway Lane and took them into custody.

Anthony Kolich was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was released on $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 13.

Daniel Kolich, of Josephine Evaristo in Greenwich, and Jeffrey Kolich, of Hamilton Avenue in Stamford, were both charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. They were released after each posted $1,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.

greilly@ctpost.com; 203-842-2585