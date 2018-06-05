Bruce Springsteen to appear at charity event in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen will perform at a refurbished 1960s bowling alley-turned music venue in the New Jersey shore town he has immortalized in songs.

Springsteen will be the special guest in Asbury Park on June 18 at the Asbury Lanes concert to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County. The venue reopened last month after major renovations.

Grammy-winning Portugal The Man will headline the show with Tangiers Blues Band.

Tickets are hard to come by. Asbury Park Now and AsburyLanes.com will host a giveaway. Each will offer one fan two free tickets plus a free night's stay at The Asbury Hotel.

In addition, 100 Asbury Park residents will each have an opportunity to win two free tickets through an online lottery.

Details are available at AsburyLanes.com.