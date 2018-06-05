Brush fire close 2 highways in northeast-central Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say a brush fire has closed highways in Holbrook and Snowflake in northeast-central Arizona and forced some evacuations.

They say State Route 277 was closed in both directions from Heber-Overgaard to Snowflake on Monday afternoon while State Route 377 was shut down in both directions between Holbrook and Heber-Overgaard.

Navajo County Sheriff's officials say the fire was caused due to someone dragging a tailgate from a trailer.

They say the blaze had spread to about 250 acres by early Monday evening.

There was no estimated time for the highways to reopen and authorities couldn't immediately say how many people needed to be evacuated.

ADOT officials recommended motorists take State Route 77 to State Route 260 as a detour.