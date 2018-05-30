Budget changes heading to N Carolina Senate for floor vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina budget changes for the coming year are coming up for their first floor vote.

The full Senate scheduled debate and the first of two required votes Wednesday on the nearly $24 billion spending plan. House debate and floor votes won't begin until Thursday.

The measure adjusts the second year of the two-year budget approved last June. Higher-than-expected tax collections contributed to large average raises for teachers, troopers and correctional officers, as well as a one-time bonus to state retirees.

Democratic legislators are unhappy with the measure and several policy provisions, like those related to municipal funding of public schools and studying chemicals in rivers and streams. But they're prohibited from offering amendments. The final measure will end up on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.