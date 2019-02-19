Buffalo sees more than 100 inches of snow so far this winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo, New York has already seen more than 100 inches of snow this winter.

WGRZ-TV reports that Sunday morning's snowfall pushed the city's seasonal total to 100.4 inches (255 centimeters).

Last winter that didn't happen until March 15.

Buffalo's total is about 30 inches more than Rochester's and 20 inches more than Syracuse's.

Much of Buffalo's snow this season hasn't stayed around for long, thanks to warm weather or rain.

The city is forecast to see more snow this week, to be followed by rain.

