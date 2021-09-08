Bulgaria, EU's least vaccinated nation, faces deadly surge STEPHEN McGRATH, Associated Press Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 4:26 a.m.
1 of26 A man drags an oxygen container outside the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Despite one of the European Union's highest death rates from COVID-19, and as the country faces a rapid surge of infections due to the Delta variant, people in the Balkan nation are proving the most hesitant in the 27-country bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 Yordanka Minekova, the chief vaccination nurse holds a container of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Despite one of the European Union's highest death rates from COVID-19, and as the country faces a rapid surge of infections due to the Delta variant, people in the Balkan nation are proving the most hesitant in the 27-country bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 People walk in a corridor at the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Despite one of the European Union's highest death rates from COVID-19, and as the country faces a rapid surge of infections due to the Delta variant, people in the Balkan nation are proving the most hesitant in the 27-country bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 Children's drawings, the one on the left reading "Together We Will Defeat COVID-19" hang from a string at the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Only 20% of Bulgaria's population of 7 million have so far been fully vaccinated, making it the lowest vaccination uptake in the EU, where the average is 52%. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 People walk in a corridor at the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Only 20% of Bulgaria's population of 7 million have so far been fully vaccinated, making it the lowest vaccination uptake in the EU, where the average is 52%. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 A child's drawing that reads "Together We Will Defeat COVID-19" hangs from a string at the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Only 20% of Bulgaria's population of 7 million have so far been fully vaccinated, making it the lowest vaccination uptake in the EU, where the average is 52%. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 Men sit on the corridors of the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Despite one of the European Union's highest death rates from COVID-19, and as the country faces a rapid surge of infections due to the Delta variant, people in the Balkan nation are proving the most hesitant in the 27-country bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 Men walk outside the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Despite one of the European Union's highest death rates from COVID-19, and as the country faces a rapid surge of infections due to the Delta variant, people in the Balkan nation are proving the most hesitant in the 27-country bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 Yordanka Minekova, the chief vaccination nurse speaks during an interview with the Associated Press outside the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Despite one of the European Union's highest death rates from COVID-19, and as the country faces a rapid surge of infections due to the Delta variant, people in the Balkan nation are proving the most hesitant in the 27-country bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 People hold banners that read "Freedom for Businesses" and "There is no COVID-19 - Let's go back to work" during a protest by restaurant workers in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 19,000 people in Bulgaria have died of COVID-19, a grim statistic that makes the country's death rate from the disease the EU's third-highest behind only the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 A waitress raises her arms while watching a protest by restaurant workers in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Only 20% of Bulgaria's population of 7 million have so far been fully vaccinated, making it the lowest vaccination uptake in the EU, where the average is 69%. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 Krasimira Nikolova holds a spoon while attending a protest by restaurant workers in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Only 20% of Bulgaria's population of 7 million have so far been fully vaccinated, making it the lowest vaccination uptake in the EU, where the average is 69%. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 Krasimira Nikolova holds a pot and spoon while attending a protest by restaurant workers in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Only 20% of Bulgaria's population of 7 million have so far been fully vaccinated, making it the lowest vaccination uptake in the EU, where the average is 69%. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 A man wears a mask in the colors of the Bulgarian flag while attending a protest by restaurant workers in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 19,000 people in Bulgaria have died of COVID-19, a grim statistic that makes the country's death rate from the disease the EU's third-highest behind only the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 A banner that reads "There is no COVID-19 - Let's go back to work" is left behind after protest by restaurant workers in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 19,000 people in Bulgaria have died of COVID-19, a grim statistic that makes the country's death rate from the disease the EU's third-highest behind only the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 A small child is backdropped by a mural in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 19,000 people in Bulgaria have died of COVID-19, a grim statistic that makes the country's death rate from the disease the EU's third-highest behind only the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 The Asen's Monument, in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 19,000 people in Bulgaria have died of COVID-19, a grim statistic that makes the country's death rate from the disease the EU's third-highest behind only the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
VELIKO TARNOVO, Bulgaria (AP) — Standing outside the rundown public hospital in Bulgaria's northern town of Veliko Tarnovo, the vaccination unit's chief nurse voices a sad reality about her fellow citizens: “They don’t believe in vaccines.”
Bulgaria has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the 27-nation European Union and is facing a new, rapid surge of infections due to the more infectious delta variant. Despite that, people in this Balkan nation are the most hesitant in the bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Written By
STEPHEN McGRATH