Bull causes hubbub on Massachusetts highway
NORTON, Mass. (AP) — No bull, drivers would have done well to steer clear of a Massachusetts highway during the morning commute.
State police say they got multiple reports from drivers about a bull along Interstate 495 in Norton just after 7 a.m. Monday.
A department spokesman said the bull appears to have escaped from a nearby farm.
Two northbound lanes of the highway were closed, causing a roughly mile-long backup.
Farm workers corralled the wayward animal with the help of state troopers.
The bull was returned to the farm by 8 a.m.
