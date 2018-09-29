Bump stock ban among new laws taking effect in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A ban on bump stocks and new rules for female inmates are among a host of new laws taking effect in Connecticut.

Starting Monday, it will be a class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine, for anyone to sell, purchase, possess or manufacture a so-called bump stock, a device that enables a gun to fire like an automatic weapon. The new law includes some exceptions, such as for certain military personnel.

The law stems from the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead. Massachusetts and Rhode Island have also banned bump stocks.

Another new law bans the shackling of pregnant women during childbirth and requires female inmates be provided with menstrual supplies. The state must also create family-friendly visitation policies for female inmates.