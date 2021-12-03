Bundy says campaign counts as court-ordered public service

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Far-right activist Ammon Bundy says hours spent campaigning to be the next governor of Idaho should count toward his community service requirement after he was convicted of obstructing police during his arrest for trespassing at the state Capitol.

Aaron Welling, Bundy's campaign treasurer, wrote to Ada County's 4th District Court that Bundy has “completed 1,621 hours of public service," doing what appears to be campaign activities. In the letter submitted late last month on campaign letterhead, Welling said Bundy has traveled the state while encouraging people to “become more active in holding public officials accountable," and that he encouraged people to registered to the vote.