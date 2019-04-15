Burgum 'read every letter' before signing abortion bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican Gov. Doug Burgum made no comment last week when he signed legislation making it a crime for a doctor performing a second-trimester abortion to use instruments such as clamps, scissors and forceps to remove the fetus from the womb.

Pressed Monday to expand on his approval, Burgum says simply that he considered both sides before deciding to sign the bill.

The bill passed easily in the GOP-led Legislature last month. But Burgum tells The Associated Press that he "read every letter" that came to him on supporting or opposing the bill before deciding to sign it.

Abortion-rights groups argue that banning the procedure is unconstitutional because it interferes with private medical decisions.

The bill becomes effective if a federal appeals court or the U.S. Supreme Court allows its enforcement.