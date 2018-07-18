Burgum vows to curb spending despite additional oil revenue

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers should have far more cash than expected when they reconvene in January and even more ideas on how to spend it with oil production rebounding to record levels.

But they'll have to deal with Gov. Doug Burgum.

The first-term Republican governor told The Associated Press he "absolutely" will aim to limit "runaway spending" that had been led by his own party, a campaign promise he made that very likely got him elected in the ultra-conservative state.

"The culture has been, a bigger budget you're a winner and the smaller budget you're a loser," said Burgum, a wealthy former software executive who has called for a smaller, more efficient state government. "We need to change the culture."

Burgum was elected in 2016 amid a sharp downturn in tax revenues due to largely to prolonged slumps in oil. But the uptick in oil, a major contributor to the state's wealth, has given fresh optimism after years of budget-balancing through cuts, layoffs and massive raids on state savings. The painful austerity came after North Dakota's state budget more than doubled in the decade before due to unprecedented oil activity that made it the nation's No. 2 oil producer behind Texas.

Oil production in North Dakota is at a record 1.2 million barrels daily, besting a previous record set in 2014 due to increased prices that are more than $20 a barrel higher than a year ago. The recently increased production is swelling the state treasury, with oil and gas tax revenue already exceeding expectations by more than $515 million in the current two-year budget cycle, state budget director Joe Morrissette said.

General fund revenue, which is funded largely by state taxes on income, sales and energy, is ahead of projections by more than $73 million, Morrissette said.

The increased revenue gives an impression the treasury is in better shape than it is, because the hundreds of millions of dollars drained from state savings over the past few years needs to be replenished, Burgum said. The state can't rely on increased activity in North Dakota's oil patch to make up for shortfalls in the state budget, he said.

"We have to rebuild our savings and not spend every single dime we bring in," he said.

Burgum said he sticking to his April directive that agencies slash budgets 5 percent or 10 percent, with the larger ones responsible for the bigger cuts. He also called for agencies to identify an additional 3 percent reduction as a cushion against commodity price swings. Additionally, Burgum called for a 5 percent reduction in agency staffing when they begin preparing their plans for the next two-year budget.

Past North Dakota governors have issued similar cost-cutting directives but they were rarely realized because of the Legislature's appetite for spending, said former GOP Gov. Ed Schafer, also a businessman-turned-politician who served from 1992 to 2000 and years before the state's oil bonanza.

"The difficulty is when you have money in the checkbook, people want to spend it," Schafer said. "I don't think we've ever gone into a legislative session where the money hasn't been spent many times over."

Republicans hold a more than two-thirds majority in the Legislature.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Rich Wardner said he agrees with the governor's budget directives "in general" but the Legislature has and continues to have big demands for spending, especially on roads, schools, public works and other infrastructure.

"People are telling us they have infrastructure needs that need to be attended, and I think that kind of spending, which is an investment, is OK," Wardner said.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman said she's all for efficient government but disagrees with Burgum's recommendations to cut more agencies and positions from them.

"I find that difficult to understand when we have so many needs across North Dakota," she said.

Schafer was part of a group that formed after his administration that advocated government spending limits. The group held forums across the state to help tamp down pressure on the Legislature to spend "every last nickel."

"It didn't work," he said.