Burleigh, Cass remain over 600 in active COVID-19 cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's two most populous counties continue to top 600 active cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the state Department of Health.

Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, has 665 active cases and Cass County, which includes Fargo, has 623 active cases. There are 3,779 active cases statewide, a drop of five from Saturday's update.

The state reported three deaths, a man in his 60s from Morton County, a woman in her 90s from Stark County and a man in his 60s from Williams County. All had underlying health conditions, officials said.

The update showed 416 positive tests in the last day, for a total of 23,550 cases since the start of the pandemic. There have been about 727 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Cass County confirmed 83 new cases Sunday and Burleigh County reported 52 positive tests.

The state processed 6,312 tests in the last day, for a total of 662,284. Hospitalizations remained unchanged at 100.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.