Burning tires: Lebanon's protesters send dark, angry message SARAH EL DEEB, Associated Press March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 1:11 a.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — It’s an expression of anger but also of helplessness: Anti-government protesters in Lebanon are burning tires to block key roads, releasing dense palls of smoke that rise above the capital Beirut and other parts of the country.
The tactic has become the hallmark of a new flare-up of demonstrations against an intransigent political class that appears to do little as its country slides toward the political and economic abyss. Lebanon is mired in the worst economic crisis in its modern history, and the situation has been exacerbated by pandemic restrictions and an overwhelmed health care sector.