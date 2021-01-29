Bus driver in California crash that killed 11 to be freed Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 5:08 p.m.
1 of2 This June 8, 2017, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, is Quinton Watts, a driver of a private bus that crashed in 2008 and killed 11 passengers headed to a Northern California casino. Watts is being released from prison after his sentence was reduced due to changes in state law. Watts, 64, was told Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, that he will be released next week, The Sacramento Bee reported. (California Department of Corrections and RehabilItation via AP) AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a private bus in Northern California that crashed in 2008 and killed 11 passengers headed to a casino is being released from prison after his sentence was reduced due to changes in state law.
Quinton Watts, 64, was told Friday that he will be released next week, The Sacramento Bee reported.